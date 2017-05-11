Fabre Residence

Fabre Residence
Fabre Residence is a minimalist house located in Montréal, Canada, designed by Atelier-D. The project consists of a complete first floor renovation of a 1950s duplex for a family with young kids. The original house consisted of small, cluttered rooms, so the intervention was mainly focused on opening the walls to create a spacious living area filled with light. The choice of materials reflects that intention: the use of light maple wood gives a warm yet minimalist feel, in this contemporary home.

Architect
  • Atelier-D Jonathan Dorthe
Photographer
  • Atelier-D
Bedrooms
  • 2
    • Full Baths
  • 1
    • Style
  • Modern
    • Year
  • 2016
    • Square Feet
  • 1100