This home is Sedona's most luxurious custom home revered in Sedona; unmatched in design, quality, price, and its peaceful location bordering national forest. This exclusive resort-style home resides near Enchantment Resort and Seven Canyons Private Golf Community. This property includes a golf membership to Seven Canyons and full access into world-renown Mi'Amo Spa.

This masterpiece includes 6,303 square feet offering 2-acres. Family and guests will enjoy indulging in their own private guest house, which includes a living room, kitchenette, full master bedroom with remarkable stone fireplace, master bathroom with walk-in shower, and their own private patio with unforgettable views.

Incredible outdoor living with patio spaces for large or intimate entertaining. Enjoy summer, spring, winter and fall in your heated negative edge pool, heated spa under the stars, the sounds of tranquil water off your master suite. Outdoor kitchen with barbecue, three outdoor fireplaces, fire-pit, fire bowls, a meditation courtyard, roof-top theater with Apple TV, outdoor fireplaces, game room, fitness room and two exquisite his and her office spaces. Master Suite on main living level, two private guest bedrooms and two bathrooms on lower level. Gourmet kitchen with genuine onyx and wine room with onyx lit flooring. Energy efficient green living bordering national forest. solar, geo-thermal heating and air conditioning. Sedona's red rocks and natural elements were mindfully incorporated with electronic hidden floor to ceiling walls of glass creating a complete indoor/outdoor feeling. State of the art smart technology and design inside and out.

Designer furniture is available for purchase. Home designed by luxury architect, Eric Brandt and built in 2012 by Rick and Randy Moore.