Eave House
Originally a non-descript single story home, the owners hoped to add both a second story as well as a new modern sensibility to their home. Deep exaggerated eaves on the east and west sides provide visual interest as well as shading during the summer months.
We bumped out the entry to create a more comfortable progression from outside to in, broke down the wall to the stair, and stacked the new stair to the stair directly above it.
Beyond the stair stack is the kitchen and eating nook to the right and dining room to the left. Also located on this floor are a bathroom and office/playroom.
The dining room is essentially an extension of the kitchen, providing ample space for entertaining without feeling too cavernous when the family is eating without company.
Open risers and glass railings maintain an open flow of space.
Keeping and eye on costs - the kitchen remained in the original location, but was updated to fit the new aesthetic. The kitchen maintains a visual connection to backyard through the adjacent dining room.
The kitchen is also connected to the front yard, with windows off of the built-in breakfast nook. The breakfast nook offers a casual place to eat, work, or play - while still engaged with what is happening in the kitchen.
The master bedroom takes advantage of the extra high ceilings in order to create a quiet retreat space.
The master bathroom gains light through the skylight as well as morning light through windows on the east side.
The modern layout creates a fun place to get ready each day.
A new deck and connection to the exterior was created in order to take advantage of the new open plan.