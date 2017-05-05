Evans House
Situated high above the city, the Evans Residence is a remodel of a mid-century modern house.
The project was framed around taking something ‘modern’ and making it more contemporary. While the idea of indoor/outdoor living is typically taken for granted in Southern California, the altitude of the site allowed for an atmospheric connection rather than a connection to the landscape.
Bittoni Architects uploaded Evans House through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Exterior View
Kitchen
Kitchen / Dining Room
Living Room
Credits
Posted By
Architect
Interior Design
Photographer
Overview
Location
Structure
House (Single Residence)
Style
Modern