Perched atop a 40m oceanfront cliff in the eco community of Montecito Beach Village in Huatulco, Mexico, the home opens from both the grand palapa and master suite the saltwater infinity pool and the unsurpassed views beyond. Modern melds with traditional in design, materials, craftsmanship, and technology. Local craftsman supply the majority of the home's impeccable finishings and details, yet the villa also embraces modern touches with state of the art kitchen, LED lighting throughout, and a full home Sonos system supplying audiophile sound, both indoors and out. Of course, one can simply chose to just enjoy the sound of the waves.