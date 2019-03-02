Esquina Del Cielo
Esquina Del Cielo, translated "corner of heaven", sits atop a scenic outpost overlooking the wildlife haven where Rio Copalita meets the azure Pacific. On the cliffs above of the river mouth, once sat an ancient Zapotec civilization and now resides the Eco Archeological Park of Copalitahas, which has only begun to unearth the treasures of a bygone day. At the foot of those cliffs lies the majestic Playa Bocana where mystical sands nourished by river nutrients provide therapeutic mud baths and lead to warm and beckoning surf break.
Perched atop a 40m oceanfront cliff in the eco community of Montecito Beach Village in Huatulco, Mexico, the home opens from both the grand palapa and master suite the saltwater infinity pool and the unsurpassed views beyond. Modern melds with traditional in design, materials, craftsmanship, and technology. Local craftsman supply the majority of the home's impeccable finishings and details, yet the villa also embraces modern touches with state of the art kitchen, LED lighting throughout, and a full home Sonos system supplying audiophile sound, both indoors and out. Of course, one can simply chose to just enjoy the sound of the waves.
Enter Esqina Del Cielo into a private courtyard brought to life by the bubbling fountain, indigenous materials and a hint at the elegant craftsmanship to follow.
The grand palapa is framed to catch the majestic views, day or night. The open air villa relies on simple predominantly on pleasing wooden louvers to moderate the the light, temperature and breezes.
The kitchen, bar, living and dining areas coalesce with the pool outside and the nature beyond...all under the cover of a 20' illuminated palapa.
Blessed with the climate of southern Mexico, the entire casa opens up welcome the beauty of the land.
Hard to imagine there is not another soul in sight as your absorb another magical sunrise over the Pacific. Their is no better spot to enjoy an artisanal coffee, delivered from the local plantations of Pluma Hidalgo, just an hour's journey into the southern most Sierra Madres.
The kitchen sits at the heart of the space, featuring oversized, swinging bar seats. Combining local craftsmanship and materials with state of the art appliances the minimal kitchen is supported by a full butler's kitchen in the back and accessible by a separate service entrance.
The ocean view dining area comfortably seats 8 at single slab table of indigenous wood.
Riverstone's from Rio Copalita.
Oaxaca details and artisanal craftsmanship permeate the entire space.
The master suite features amazing ocean views, private patio with direct pool access, and, of course, an essential hammock. Just beyond the patio sits Benjamin, a stubborn 250 year old cactus. The home, like all of Montecito Beach Village sits lightly on the land, respecting the flora and fauna...and Benjamin, whom the home was designed to leave undisturbed.
Like the rest of the villa, the master is adorned with clean modern lines with organic, local materials, and a simple, natural palette, letting the views and nature take the lead.
With the open air, ocean view outdoor shower, the master bath features his and her sinks and amazing locally crafted wood cabinetry and details thoughout.
Shower in nature, and in complete privacy.
The flora and fauna abound, here the southern view from the master balcony.
Looking towards the guest casitas, across the courtyard, from the grand palapa.
Each palapa roofed guest casita retains the simple, elegant approach of the main villa.
Guest casita showers...one indoor, one out.
Guest casita dos...