Esquina Del Cielo

By SGS
Esquina Del Cielo
Esquina Del Cielo, translated "corner of heaven", sits atop a scenic outpost overlooking the wildlife haven where Rio Copalita meets the azure Pacific. On the cliffs above of the river mouth, once sat an ancient Zapotec civilization and now resides the Eco Archeological Park of Copalitahas, which has only begun to unearth the treasures of a bygone day. At the foot of those cliffs lies the majestic Playa Bocana where mystical sands nourished by river nutrients provide therapeutic mud baths and lead to warm and beckoning surf break.

Perched atop a 40m oceanfront cliff in the eco community of Montecito Beach Village in Huatulco, Mexico, the home opens from both the grand palapa and master suite the saltwater infinity pool and the unsurpassed views beyond. Modern melds with traditional in design, materials, craftsmanship, and technology. Local craftsman supply the majority of the home's impeccable finishings and details, yet the villa also embraces modern touches with state of the art kitchen, LED lighting throughout, and a full home Sonos system supplying audiophile sound, both indoors and out. Of course, one can simply chose to just enjoy the sound of the waves. Photo of Esquina Del Cielo modern home

Enter Esqina Del Cielo into a private courtyard brought to life by the bubbling fountain, indigenous materials and a hint at the elegant craftsmanship to follow. Photo 2 of Esquina Del Cielo modern home

The grand palapa is framed to catch the majestic views, day or night. The open air villa relies on simple predominantly on pleasing wooden louvers to moderate the the light, temperature and breezes. Photo 3 of Esquina Del Cielo modern home

The kitchen, bar, living and dining areas coalesce with the pool outside and the nature beyond...all under the cover of a 20' illuminated palapa. Photo 4 of Esquina Del Cielo modern home

Blessed with the climate of southern Mexico, the entire casa opens up welcome the beauty of the land. Photo 5 of Esquina Del Cielo modern home

Hard to imagine there is not another soul in sight as your absorb another magical sunrise over the Pacific. Their is no better spot to enjoy an artisanal coffee, delivered from the local plantations of Pluma Hidalgo, just an hour's journey into the southern most Sierra Madres. Photo 6 of Esquina Del Cielo modern home

The kitchen sits at the heart of the space, featuring oversized, swinging bar seats. Combining local craftsmanship and materials with state of the art appliances the minimal kitchen is supported by a full butler's kitchen in the back and accessible by a separate service entrance. Photo 7 of Esquina Del Cielo modern home

The ocean view dining area comfortably seats 8 at single slab table of indigenous wood. Photo 8 of Esquina Del Cielo modern home

Riverstone's from Rio Copalita. Photo 9 of Esquina Del Cielo modern home

Oaxaca details and artisanal craftsmanship permeate the entire space. Photo 10 of Esquina Del Cielo modern home

The master suite features amazing ocean views, private patio with direct pool access, and, of course, an essential hammock. Just beyond the patio sits Benjamin, a stubborn 250 year old cactus. The home, like all of Montecito Beach Village sits lightly on the land, respecting the flora and fauna...and Benjamin, whom the home was designed to leave undisturbed. Photo 11 of Esquina Del Cielo modern home

Like the rest of the villa, the master is adorned with clean modern lines with organic, local materials, and a simple, natural palette, letting the views and nature take the lead. Photo 12 of Esquina Del Cielo modern home

With the open air, ocean view outdoor shower, the master bath features his and her sinks and amazing locally crafted wood cabinetry and details thoughout. Photo 13 of Esquina Del Cielo modern home

Shower in nature, and in complete privacy. Photo 14 of Esquina Del Cielo modern home

The flora and fauna abound, here the southern view from the master balcony. Photo 15 of Esquina Del Cielo modern home

Looking towards the guest casitas, across the courtyard, from the grand palapa. Photo 16 of Esquina Del Cielo modern home

Each palapa roofed guest casita retains the simple, elegant approach of the main villa. Photo 17 of Esquina Del Cielo modern home

Guest casita showers...one indoor, one out. Photo 18 of Esquina Del Cielo modern home

Guest casita dos... Photo 19 of Esquina Del Cielo modern home

Credits

Posted By
SGS
@SGS
Architect
  • Diego Villasenor, DVA
  • Jorge Herrara, Kontrast
Interior Design
  • Jorge Herrera
  • Miss Greta
Builder
  • PROH, Greg Glassman

