An initial inspection of the raw space of our Empire State Apartment revealed rotted flooring, an open air toilet and a dilapidated Dark Room, reeking from years of stale chemicals. Located at the foot of the Empire State Building, the challenge to both re-envision and reclaim the space were gleefully accepted.

The design’s anchor element is the centrally located kitchen around which the life and experience of space rotates. Dismantling and re-imagining the entire space within the confines of the building structure gave us a fresh canvas on which to test design ideas and create an organized, yet flowing, space for our clients’ and their growing family.