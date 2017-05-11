The Ellison House
Most people buy furniture for their house. Christopher Florentino, aka Flore, bought a house for his furniture. The Brooklyn-born painter, whose work draws on graffiti and street art, has had a lifelong obsession with midcentury modern, amassing furniture from the period since he was a teen. His collection finally found a home when he discovered a Gene Leedy–designed 1963 ranch house in Winter Haven, Florida, on Instagram.
The three Left-Twist Cube's are by Frank Gehry.
Artist Christopher Florentino says his respect for Gene Leedy drove his update of the architect’s 1963 Ellison Residence in central Florida: “Being original is important to me. I don’t want Gene Leedy to come here and be like, ‘Damn, you killed my vision.’” In the living room, George Nelson’s Saucer Bubble pendant hovers over Eames classics, like an LCW chair, a Molded Fiberglass armchair, and a Molded Plywood coffee table. Christopher found the lounge, an Eames replica, in a dumpster and couldn’t let it go to waste. A Warhol print hangs from the sandstone block wall; the Ekko mobile is by Matthew Richards.
The living area’s Chicklet sofa by Ray Wilkes is covered in a Knoll tweed.
Beneath a work from Christopher’s “Something Modern” series sits a record player once owned by his grandfather, which Christopher retrofitted with a Bluetooth speaker. A vintage Robie Junior robot vacuum sits atop a modern-day automated floor cleaner.
In the master bedroom, the dresser and the bedside tables are by American of Martinsville. An Eames La Chaise lounge occupies a spot near the sliding glass doors.
Leedy’s signature precast double- T concrete beams create overhangs. Christopher furnished the patio with a red GN2 lounge chair by Peter Ghyczy and Maya chairs from CB2.
The master bathroom in this Gene Leedy-designed home in Florida is mostly original, with new grasscloth paper covering the formerly white walls. The midcentury modern bathroom vanity features muted wood and white tiles for a clean, modest look.
Christopher, known professionally as Flore, surveys a painting in his garage turned studio.
A Jeff Koons lobster joins a float by the artist KAWS in the pool.
An Eames lounge chair covered in Alexander Girard fabric from Maharam sits near a Girard Model 108 coffee table for Knoll.
DCM Molded Plywood chairs by Charles and Ray Eames for Herman Miller sit around a dining table by Eero Saarinen for Knoll.
A Diamond chair by Harry Bertoia for Knoll sits in the guest bedroom.
The 1946 Womb Chair by Eero Saarinen by Knoll was reupholstered in Knoll Boucle Orange.
The LCW Molded Plywood chair is by Charles and Ray Eames for Herman Miller.
KAWS Companion Figure.
The kitchen cabinets are original.
A print of Jean Michael Basquiat's "Head
Credits
- Gene Leedy
- Christopher Florentino