The Ellison House

By
The Ellison House
View Photos

$350 per night

House6 guests3bd2ba
Winter Haven, Florida
Book This

Most people buy furniture for their house. Christopher Florentino, aka Flore, bought a house for his furniture. The Brooklyn-born painter, whose work draws on graffiti and street art, has had a lifelong obsession with midcentury modern, amassing furniture from the period since he was a teen. His collection finally found a home when he discovered a Gene Leedy–designed 1963 ranch house in Winter Haven, Florida, on Instagram.

Modern home with Outdoor, Large Pools, Tubs, Shower, and Back Yard. The three Left-Twist Cube's are by Frank Gehry. Photo of The Ellison House

The three Left-Twist Cube's are by Frank Gehry.

Modern home with Living Room, Carpet Floor, Standard Layout Fireplace, Chair, Coffee Tables, and Ceiling Lighting. Artist Christopher Florentino says his respect for Gene Leedy drove his update of the architect’s 1963 Ellison Residence in central Florida: “Being original is important to me. I don’t want Gene Leedy to come here and be like, ‘Damn, you killed my vision.’” In the living room, George Nelson’s Saucer Bubble pendant hovers over Eames classics, like an LCW chair, a Molded Fiberglass armchair, and a Molded Plywood coffee table. Christopher found the lounge, an Eames replica, in a dumpster and couldn’t let it go to waste. A Warhol print hangs from the sandstone block wall; the Ekko mobile is by Matthew Richards. Photo 2 of The Ellison House

Artist Christopher Florentino says his respect for Gene Leedy drove his update of the architect’s 1963 Ellison Residence in central Florida: “Being original is important to me. I don’t want Gene Leedy to come here and be like, ‘Damn, you killed my vision.’” In the living room, George Nelson’s Saucer Bubble pendant hovers over Eames classics, like an LCW chair, a Molded Fiberglass armchair, and a Molded Plywood coffee table. Christopher found the lounge, an Eames replica, in a dumpster and couldn’t let it go to waste. A Warhol print hangs from the sandstone block wall; the Ekko mobile is by Matthew Richards.

Modern home with Living Room, Chair, Table, Carpet Floor, Ceiling Lighting, Coffee Tables, and Sectional. The living area’s Chicklet sofa by Ray Wilkes is covered in a Knoll tweed. Photo 3 of The Ellison House

The living area’s Chicklet sofa by Ray Wilkes is covered in a Knoll tweed.

Modern home with Hallway. Beneath a work from Christopher’s “Something Modern” series sits a record player once owned by his grandfather, which Christopher retrofitted with a Bluetooth speaker. A vintage Robie Junior robot vacuum sits atop a modern-day automated floor cleaner. Photo 4 of The Ellison House

Beneath a work from Christopher’s “Something Modern” series sits a record player once owned by his grandfather, which Christopher retrofitted with a Bluetooth speaker. A vintage Robie Junior robot vacuum sits atop a modern-day automated floor cleaner.

Modern home with Bedroom, Bed, Carpet Floor, Chair, Lamps, and Dresser. In the master bedroom, the dresser and the bedside tables are by American of Martinsville. An Eames La Chaise lounge occupies a spot near the sliding glass doors. Photo 5 of The Ellison House

In the master bedroom, the dresser and the bedside tables are by American of Martinsville. An Eames La Chaise lounge occupies a spot near the sliding glass doors.

Modern home with Outdoor and Grass. Leedy’s signature precast double- T concrete beams create overhangs. Christopher furnished the patio with a red GN2 lounge chair by Peter Ghyczy and Maya chairs from CB2. Photo 6 of The Ellison House

Leedy’s signature precast double- T concrete beams create overhangs. Christopher furnished the patio with a red GN2 lounge chair by Peter Ghyczy and Maya chairs from CB2.

Modern home with Bath Room and Ceiling Lighting. The master bathroom in this Gene Leedy-designed home in Florida is mostly original, with new grasscloth paper covering the formerly white walls. The midcentury modern bathroom vanity features muted wood and white tiles for a clean, modest look. Photo 7 of The Ellison House

The master bathroom in this Gene Leedy-designed home in Florida is mostly original, with new grasscloth paper covering the formerly white walls. The midcentury modern bathroom vanity features muted wood and white tiles for a clean, modest look.

Modern home with Garage and Garage Conversion Room Type. Christopher, known professionally as Flore, surveys a painting in his garage turned studio. Photo 8 of The Ellison House

Christopher, known professionally as Flore, surveys a painting in his garage turned studio.

Modern home with Outdoor, Back Yard, and Swimming Pools, Tubs, Shower. A Jeff Koons lobster joins a float by the artist KAWS in the pool. Photo 9 of The Ellison House

A Jeff Koons lobster joins a float by the artist KAWS in the pool.

Modern home with Living Room, Chair, Coffee Tables, Table Lighting, and Sofa. An Eames lounge chair covered in Alexander Girard fabric from Maharam sits near a Girard Model 108 coffee table for Knoll. Photo 10 of The Ellison House

An Eames lounge chair covered in Alexander Girard fabric from Maharam sits near a Girard Model 108 coffee table for Knoll.

Modern home with Chair, Table, Ceiling Lighting, and Carpet Floor. DCM Molded Plywood chairs by Charles and Ray Eames for Herman Miller sit around a dining table by Eero Saarinen for Knoll. Photo 11 of The Ellison House

DCM Molded Plywood chairs by Charles and Ray Eames for Herman Miller sit around a dining table by Eero Saarinen for Knoll.

Modern home with Bedroom, Chair, Carpet Floor, Bed, and Ceiling Lighting. A Diamond chair by Harry Bertoia for Knoll sits in the guest bedroom. Photo 12 of The Ellison House

A Diamond chair by Harry Bertoia for Knoll sits in the guest bedroom.

Modern home with Living Room, Carpet Floor, Chair, Sectional, and Coffee Tables. The 1946 Womb Chair by Eero Saarinen by Knoll was reupholstered in Knoll Boucle Orange. Photo 13 of The Ellison House

The 1946 Womb Chair by Eero Saarinen by Knoll was reupholstered in Knoll Boucle Orange.

Modern home with Chair. The LCW Molded Plywood chair is by Charles and Ray Eames for Herman Miller. Photo 14 of The Ellison House

The LCW Molded Plywood chair is by Charles and Ray Eames for Herman Miller.

Photo 15 of The Ellison House modern home
Modern home with Outdoor and Grass. KAWS Companion Figure. Photo 16 of The Ellison House

KAWS Companion Figure.

The kitchen cabinets are original. Photo 17 of The Ellison House modern home

The kitchen cabinets are original.

Modern home with Living Room, Chair, Carpet Floor, Sofa, and Coffee Tables. Photo 18 of The Ellison House
Modern home with Living Room, Coffee Tables, Sectional, and Carpet Floor. A print of Jean Michael Basquiat's "Head Photo 19 of The Ellison House

A print of Jean Michael Basquiat's "Head

Modern home with Outdoor, Grass, and Back Yard. Photo 20 of The Ellison House

Credits

Posted By
@undefined
Architect
  • Gene Leedy
Interior Design
  • Christopher Florentino
Photographer

Overview

Location
  • Winter Haven, Florida
    • Bedrooms
  • 3
    • Full Baths
  • 2
    • Style
  • Midcentury

    • Press

    Publications
  • Dwell