Electric Lady House: Where NYC Style Meets Palm Springs Architecture

By Megan La Grange
Palm Springs, California
Named after the famed Electric Lady recording studio in NYC, Electric Lady House captures the vibe of both a luxurious city loft and a Palm Springs architectural gem. This stunning Alexander home boasts an oversized, resort-style backyard with numerous places to dine, read, and relax - from the sparkling pool to the loungers to the fire pit.

The Electric Lady House is an original Alexander home in the desirable Racquet Club Estates. With the most coveted floor plan, the main living area has soaring ceilings while all the bedrooms face away from the street. The flow of the home is perfect, with all rooms leading out to the beautiful outdoor space.

Thoughtfully furnished and exquisitely designed, Electric Lady House is the ideal spot for a Palm Springs getaway with family and friends.

Credits

Posted By
m
Megan La Grange
@meganlagrange
Architect
  • William Krisel
Interior Design
  • Blake La Grange
  • Megan La Grange
Landscape Design
  • David Rios
Builder
  • Alexander Construction Company
Photographer
  • Melissa Gidney

Overview

Location
  • Palm Springs, California
    • Bedrooms
  • 3
    • Full Baths
  • 2
    • Structure
  • House (Single Residence)
    • Style
  • Midcentury
    • Year
  • 1959
    • Square Feet
  • 1225
    • Lot Size
  • 10454
    • Smart Home Tech
  • Nest

    • Press