El Cosmico, a self-described "bohemian nomadic" hotel in Marfa, Texas, encourages guests to "pause from the modern world."

Sited on 21 acres just outside of Marfa, Texas, is where you will find the alluring destination of El Cosmico. Created by hotelier Liz Lambert in collaboration with design firm Lake/Flato and Jack Sanders of Design Build Adventure, this desert lodging houses an array of restored vintage trailers, tents, yurts, and tepees.