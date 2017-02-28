This Olympus Cove home is perched high on an idyllic lot, offering stunning views of the nearby mountains and valley. Finished to the highest standard, quality fixtures abound in this balanced, four-bedroom, three-bathroom design, bursting at the seams with sleek and stylish features.

Gray brick, timber wrap and a bold red front door provide instant curb appeal while abiding by Feng Shui philosophy, welcoming positive energy and fortune into your surroundings. (We could all do with that!) A bold external spiral staircase leads to a rooftop deck that will serve as the ultimate retreat for balmy Summer grill sessions or cosy fire pit gatherings throughout Winter.

Step inside and be wowed by the kitchen that is equally cool and inviting through clever use of contrasting tones and materials. Gray acrylic cabinets, white quartz countertops and stainless steel backsplash and appliances marry perfectly with freshly refinished hardwood floors and overhead and supporting timber beams. When you eventually tear yourself away from your culinary haven, you’ll revel in the divine upstairs master suite with its stunning bathroom. As with the kitchen, contrasting tones and materials provide a sleek aesthetic with warm ambiance. An enclosed carport only further enhances this property’s functionality, while providing all-important additional storage.

The name says it all. This heavenly Olympus Cove property has it in spades. Call Cody at The Muve Group on 801.230.5218 today to arrange a private showing.