Eastern Parkway
By selectively removing interior walls to encourage the flow of light and capitalize on exterior views, SGVA transformed this large, three-bedroom apartment overlooking Prospect Park. The architects designed a central island clad in highly figured stone to delineate kitchen and dining spaces, and activated the muted palette with rich materials, textures and the judicious use of color.
Shakespeare Gordon Vlado Architects uploaded Eastern Parkway through Add A Home.
Credits
Posted By
Architect
- Shakespeare Gordon Vlado Architects
- Redtop Architects
Builder
- Teamwork
Photographer
- David Gilbert
Overview
Location
Bedrooms
3
Full Baths
2
Partial Baths
1
Structure
Apartment
Style
Modern
Square Feet
1500