Eastern Parkway

By Shakespeare Gordon Vlado Architects
Eastern Parkway
By selectively removing interior walls to encourage the flow of light and capitalize on exterior views, SGVA transformed this large, three-bedroom apartment overlooking Prospect Park. The architects designed a central island clad in highly figured stone to delineate kitchen and dining spaces, and activated the muted palette with rich materials, textures and the judicious use of color.

Credits

Posted By
Shakespeare Gordon Vlado Architects
@sgvarch
Architect
Builder
  • Teamwork
Photographer
  • David Gilbert

Overview

Location
  • New York, New York
    • Bedrooms
  • 3
    • Full Baths
  • 2
    • Partial Baths
  • 1
    • Structure
  • Apartment
    • Style
  • Modern
    • Square Feet
  • 1500