East York Residence
Growing cities and raising demand for an affordable place to live have made shared housing a viable solution. To develop a prototype, we found a small house in Toronto’s East End. Rearranging the existing layout with an optimized two story addition provided enough room for two stacked units. While bedrooms and ancillary spaces in both units are kept in old part, utilizing existing layout and services, spacious living rooms benefit from large windows facing backyard in the new addition. As a principal, we aimed for least amount of waste, building natural and local with an emphasis on craftsmanship.
Before & after Back Elevation
Before & after Front Elevation
Back Elevation
Great Room-Upper
Great Room-Upper
Kitchen Detail-Upper
Kitchen-Upper
Kitchen Corner-Upper
Laundry
Washroom-Upper
Bedroom
Dining & Living Room-Lower
Kitchen-Lower
Living Room Corner-Lower
Washroom-Lower
Custom Light