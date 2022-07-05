Subscribe to Dwell
East York Residence

By Rostami Atash
East York Residence
East York Residence

Growing cities and raising demand for an affordable place to live have made shared housing a viable solution. To develop a prototype, we found a small house in Toronto’s East End. Rearranging the existing layout with an optimized two story addition provided enough room for two stacked units. While bedrooms and ancillary spaces in both units are kept in old part, utilizing existing layout and services, spacious living rooms benefit from large windows facing backyard in the new addition. As a principal, we aimed for least amount of waste, building natural and local with an emphasis on craftsmanship.

Before & after Back Elevation

Before & after Front Elevation

Back Elevation

Great Room-Upper

Great Room-Upper

Kitchen Detail-Upper

Kitchen-Upper

Kitchen Corner-Upper

Laundry

Washroom-Upper

Bedroom

Dining & Living Room-Lower

Kitchen-Lower

Living Room Corner-Lower

Washroom-Lower

Custom Light

Location
  Toronto, Ontario, Canada