East York Residence

Growing cities and raising demand for an affordable place to live have made shared housing a viable solution. To develop a prototype, we found a small house in Toronto’s East End. Rearranging the existing layout with an optimized two story addition provided enough room for two stacked units. While bedrooms and ancillary spaces in both units are kept in old part, utilizing existing layout and services, spacious living rooms benefit from large windows facing backyard in the new addition. As a principal, we aimed for least amount of waste, building natural and local with an emphasis on craftsmanship.

