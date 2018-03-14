Jaw dropping sophistication abounds in this incredibly rare all-new construction Gold Coast home. Gorgeous limestone facade leads to expansive five bedroom, five full and two-half bathroom interior with amazing width, tremendous ceiling heights, and unbelievable natural light throughout--well placed windows and huge center atrium flood the home with sunlight. Lavish master suite with large sunny bath, dual closets, and dressing room. Spa area with sauna and steam room.

Lower level media room with wine cellar. Huge roof top deck. Custom all glass elevator to all levels. Highest end finishes inside and out from renowned luxury builder. Attached four car garage. Unbelievable location steps to both Rush Street and the lakefront. Rare opportunity to own a lavish new construction home in an historic area.