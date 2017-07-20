Dune Road Beach House

By Resolution: 4 Architecture
Dune Road Beach House
View Photos

Located on the eastern end of Long Island, the Dune Road beach house by Resolution: 4 Architecture rides the crest of a dune along the edge of the Atlantic Ocean. Completed in June 2012, it is sited on a long barrier reef in a setting that provides the house with views of the ocean immediately to the south and also the bay and marshland to the north.

The house sits at the end of a long drive and the main entry is reached over a long ramp that bridges the naturally duned landscape, which was to remain unscathed. Zoning and allowable square footage requirements determined not only the home’s placement, but also its length, width, and height. In addition to the home’s hurricane-rated structure and windows, the dune itself was rebuilt per environmental standards for protection from any potential damage from the ocean. The use of prefab construction maximized construction efficiency while minimizing disruption to the natural site.

Analogous to the narrow reef, the home’s interior is organized as a linear composition with service spaces and circulation to the north, while open living and sleeping areas are to the south. The client is a young family living in a large apartment in downtown Manhattan. Unlike most second homes owned by city-dwellers, this house is actually smaller than their apartment. Accordingly, time spent here is more akin to camping on the beach than escaping to a rural fortress. The floor-to-ceiling glass wall in the communal space has the effect of sitting on the beach while retaining all the comforts of home, as the south facade closes down for privacy. The second level has four bedrooms, including a bunkroom, and interior stairs leading to a roof deck with a fireplace, hot tub, a space for morning yoga, and commanding views up and down the beach, high above the surrounding houses.

Resolution: 4 Architecture uploaded Dune Road Beach House through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Modern home with House Building Type, Wood Siding Material, Metal Siding Material, Grass, Wood Fences, Wall, Vertical Fences, Wall, Horizontal Fences, Wall, and Bedroom. South elevation at dusk Photo of Dune Road Beach HouseView Photos

South elevation at dusk

Modern home with House Building Type, Wood Siding Material, Metal Siding Material, Outdoor, and Grass. Southeast corner from beach Photo 2 of Dune Road Beach HouseView Photos

Southeast corner from beach

Modern home with Exterior, House Building Type, and Wood Siding Material. Northeast corner at entrance Photo 3 of Dune Road Beach HouseView Photos

Northeast corner at entrance

Modern home with Exterior, Beach House Building Type, and House Building Type. Southwest corner from beach Photo 4 of Dune Road Beach HouseView Photos

Southwest corner from beach

Modern home with House Building Type, Wood Siding Material, Metal Siding Material, Grass, Field, Trees, Slope, and Exterior. North elevation/Southwest facade details Photo 5 of Dune Road Beach HouseView Photos

North elevation/Southwest facade details

Modern home with House Building Type, Wood Siding Material, Wood Patio, Porch, Deck, and Office. View to the sky from oculus deck Photo 6 of Dune Road Beach HouseView Photos

View to the sky from oculus deck

Modern home with Wood Patio, Porch, Deck, Rooftop, Exterior, House Building Type, and Wood Siding Material. Oculus deck from roof deck Photo 7 of Dune Road Beach HouseView Photos

Oculus deck from roof deck

Modern home with Wood Patio, Porch, Deck, House Building Type, Wood Siding Material, and Outdoor. The oculus deck serves as an oversized sun dial Photo 8 of Dune Road Beach HouseView Photos

The oculus deck serves as an oversized sun dial

Modern home with Medium Hardwood Floor, Ceiling Lighting, Range Hood, Engineered Quartz Counter, Refrigerator, Wall Oven, Cooktops, Drop In Sink, Wood Cabinet, Stools, and Dining Room. Kitchen cabinets and horizontal slot windows frame views of the bay to the north Photo 9 of Dune Road Beach HouseView Photos

Kitchen cabinets and horizontal slot windows frame views of the bay to the north

Modern home with Medium Hardwood Floor, Wood Burning Fireplace, Ceiling Lighting, Sofa, and Living Room. Living room and view of Atlantic Ocean upon entry Photo 10 of Dune Road Beach HouseView Photos

Living room and view of Atlantic Ocean upon entry

Modern home with Sofa, Ceiling Lighting, Medium Hardwood Floor, and Outdoor. Communal space with expansive views of the ocean Photo 11 of Dune Road Beach HouseView Photos

Communal space with expansive views of the ocean

Modern home with Medium Hardwood Floor. Bunk room with oculus deck and ocean beyond Photo 12 of Dune Road Beach HouseView Photos

Bunk room with oculus deck and ocean beyond

Modern home with Bedroom, Ceiling Lighting, and Medium Hardwood Floor. Master bedroom Photo 13 of Dune Road Beach HouseView Photos

Master bedroom

Modern home with Engineered Quartz Counter and Ceiling Lighting. Master bathroom Photo 14 of Dune Road Beach HouseView Photos

Master bathroom

Modern home with Bedroom and Medium Hardwood Floor. Guest bedroom Photo 15 of Dune Road Beach HouseView Photos

Guest bedroom

Modern home with Engineered Quartz Counter and Ceiling Lighting. Guest bathroom/Stair to roof deck Photo 16 of Dune Road Beach HouseView Photos

Guest bathroom/Stair to roof deck

Modern home with Rooftop, Wood Patio, Porch, Deck, Horizontal Fences, Wall, Wood Fences, Wall, and Exterior. Roof deck/Outdoor living space Photo 17 of Dune Road Beach HouseView Photos

Roof deck/Outdoor living space

Second-floor module being set as seen from neighboring house Photo 18 of Dune Road Beach House modern homeView Photos

Second-floor module being set as seen from neighboring house

Credits

Posted By
Resolution: 4 Architecture
@resolution4architecture

Overview

Location
  • East Quogue, New York
    • Bedrooms
  • 4
    • Full Baths
  • 2
    • Partial Baths
  • 1
    • Structure
  • House (Single Residence)
    • Style
  • Modern
    • Square Feet
  • 2200