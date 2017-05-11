Dome Home

By Krista Jahnke
Dome Home
Former architect at Bing Thom Architects in Vancouver now LA based architect, Pavlina Williams has renovated and added on to a neglected vacation home just outside of Palm Springs. With a minimal and mid-century aesthetic, the dome house combines a cool industrial desert vibe with a Buckminster Fuller geodesic dome influenced living/loft space. Surrounded by windmills, desert and mountains this house is a vision of the future.

Credits

Posted By
Krista Jahnke
@kristajahnke
Architect
  • Pavlina Williams
Photographer

Overview

Location
  • Palm Springs, California
    • Bedrooms
  • 3
    • Full Baths
  • 2
    • Partial Baths
  • 1
    • Structure
  • House (Single Residence)
    • Style
  • Midcentury