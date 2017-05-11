Dome Home
Former architect at Bing Thom Architects in Vancouver now LA based architect, Pavlina Williams has renovated and added on to a neglected vacation home just outside of Palm Springs. With a minimal and mid-century aesthetic, the dome house combines a cool industrial desert vibe with a Buckminster Fuller geodesic dome influenced living/loft space. Surrounded by windmills, desert and mountains this house is a vision of the future.
Credits
Posted By
Architect
- Pavlina Williams
Photographer
Overview
Location
Bedrooms
3
Full Baths
2
Partial Baths
1
Structure
House (Single Residence)
Style
Midcentury