For a young family of four that enjoys spending time outdoors, the highly wooded site that was once their favorite camp spot became a perfect location for their new residence. One of the challenges given by the client was to maximize value for the given budget in regards to the scope and volume desired while delivering a distinctly modern and unique project.

The design team addressed this by splitting the home into two main volumes both capable of being simply spanned in the short direction. A two-story volume, which holds the sleeping and service areas, was treated with low maintenance and cost-effective materials and punched openings. This allowed for a greater investment in design and construction to be spent on the most meaningful areas: entry, outdoor patio, and living room area interface.

The entry sequence was carefully considered. Visitors wind through the dense woods and up some incline to where the home is fully revealed. A careful layering of masses and roof forms gives the home appropriate scale against the backdrop of the tree line beyond. The garage is hidden from view during the approach, and the entry gives visitors the ability to see through the house into the site. The open stair balances the entry in plan, and windows frame tall pine tree trunks beyond. Filtered light fills the stair and spills into the living area.

Four clearly readable and simple forms house the entry, garage, two-story bedroom wing, and gathering zones. Public and private areas of the home are adjacent, but distinctly separated by a change in level and exterior material palette. A corner opening sliding wall system adjacent to the double-sided masonry fireplace of the living room gives options for gathering around a warm fire no matter the weather or season. A careful and strategic approach to the owner’s goals and desires ultimately led to the design of a unique modern home perfectly suited to the site and its occupants.

Visit the Lucid Architecture site here: www.lucidarc.com