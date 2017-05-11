Division Street ADU

An accessory structure in the heart of the Richmond neighborhood was designed to accommodate changing uses over time, giving the owner flexibility to use the Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) as a short-term rental, mother-in-law suite, or as primary residence. The location of the open-plan kitchen/living room, use of dormers, and thoughtful material selection are a few measures taken to create a bright and spacious atmosphere in the small footprint. The placement of living space on the upper level allows generous daylight and a provides distinct separation from living space in the main house. Shallow dormers are a modern take on a traditional architectural feature and make the open-plan living area feel abundantly spacious. White-washed pine was used throughout to maintain a light-colored palette which reflects daylight while bringing warmth and a connection to sustainable materials into the project.

A void created by the entry frames the stairway.

Low dormers bring modernity and natural daylight to this small footprint

Modern kitchen with a minimal palette

The living room flows right from the kitchen/dining area in this open plan

Erin Adams tile adds interest and color to a minimal bathroom

Ground floor bedroom features a walk-out patio

A welcoming entry for guests

A recessed entry lined with cedar

Outdoor patio with a canopy for shade or protection from the Portland rain

Credits

Posted By
Studio Petretti Architecture
@studiopetrettiarchitecture
Builder
  • Taylor Smith Sustainable Construction
Photographer
  • Olivia Ashtonn

Overview

Location
  • Portland, Oregon
    • Style
  • Modern