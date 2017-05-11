An accessory structure in the heart of the Richmond neighborhood was designed to accommodate changing uses over time, giving the owner flexibility to use the Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) as a short-term rental, mother-in-law suite, or as primary residence. The location of the open-plan kitchen/living room, use of dormers, and thoughtful material selection are a few measures taken to create a bright and spacious atmosphere in the small footprint. The placement of living space on the upper level allows generous daylight and a provides distinct separation from living space in the main house. Shallow dormers are a modern take on a traditional architectural feature and make the open-plan living area feel abundantly spacious. White-washed pine was used throughout to maintain a light-colored palette which reflects daylight while bringing warmth and a connection to sustainable materials into the project.