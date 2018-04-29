Be revitalized and restored in a spacious MID-CENTURY MODERN house in the prestigious city of Rancho Mirage. The rooms are uniquely and luxuriously appointed.

This home SITS ON AN EXCLUSIVE 18- HOLE PRIVATE GOLF COURSE with tranquil views of the groomed, park-like greens. Just across the fairway is the FRANK SINATRA ESTATE. The course/country club, founded in 1952, has a rich history as it played host to many political figures including President’s Dwight D. Eisenhower, Harry Truman, John F. Kennedy, and Gerald Ford.

Indicative of DESERT MODERNISM, this home evokes a lifestyle of simple elegance and informality. The house features:

–SLEEPS 6: ANY COMBINATION OF ADULTS AND CHILDREN

--MASTER SUITE with King bed

--GUEST ROOM with Queen bed

--CHILDREN'S ROOM with two Twin beds

--Designer linen in all three bedrooms.

--Egyptian cotton towels for all four bathrooms

--Beach towels provided for the PRIVATE SALT WATER POOL

--Large floor to ceiling closets with shelving, long and short hanging areas, places to tuck and store your travel bags and gear.

--The full-service kitchen includes a stainless steel breakfast table for four, full appliances and a Keurig Coffee Maker.

--Fritz Hansen walnut dining table, seating for 6. This sleek Scandinavian design partners elegance with casual desert living.

--Open living room (WITH FIREPLACE) has spectacular views of the rose garden and the beautiful vistas and San Jacinto Mountains.

This is a great home for DESERT MODERN enthusiasts, or anyone who craves great design and tranquility; Desert Rose provides a spacious environment to relax and reset.