A beautiful contemporary 3 bed, 2.5 bath 2,900 sq ft home professionally designed and crafted with high end finishes throughout and unique concrete and brick walls. A true chef's kitchen with state of the art Cafe brand appliances, quartz countertops and open shelving. Luxurious baths with free standing tubs, vessel sinks and marble backsplashes throughout. Concrete accent wall in master bedroom with charming Juliet balcony facing Downtown. Impressive 5 piece master bathroom with walk in shower and deluxe finishes. Upstairs loft walks out to massive wraparound deck with 360 degree views of Downtown Denver and LoHi. Perfect location with easy walking to Rockies Stadium, Union Station, LoDo, RiNo, and all of Denver's best bars and restaurants in LoHi.

This well appointed, fully furnished home has ample entertaining and socializing space. Large bedrooms and bathrooms, space to lounge, and comfortable sleeping arrangements for all.

The master bedroom is furnished with a king bed and en-suite bathroom on the main floor. The two other bedrooms are furnished with queen beds and share a large guest bath off the hallway on the lower level. Washer and dryer available for guest use.

