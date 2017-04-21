De Beauvoir House
Webb Yates Engineers completed the structural design for the extensive refurbishment and extension of De Beauvoir House, a large Georgian semi-detached house in London. The main works involved opening up the lower ground floor and constructing a new glulam frame extension to the rear.
Architect: Cousins & Cousins Architects
Contractor: Romark Projects Ltd
Photography: Jack Hobhouse
Credits
- Cousins & Cousins Architects