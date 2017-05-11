The owners of this 2300sf converted loft in Soho had a clearly defined vision for what their renovation wasn’t. Their close friends and neighbors across the elevator had recently renovated their identical loft with BC—OA which featured clean, minimalist detailing contrasted against the selective exposing of the structure’s original brick and timbers. The clients for this project admired the neighboring renovation, but were looking to embrace the loft aesthetic to a greater extent in this historic and quintessential SoHo cast iron building. In contrast to the sleek white ceiling of their neighbors, this design accepts the imperfections of the original tin ceilings, providing substantial reveals where it meets new materials to accommodate the irregular surface, and highlights the exposed piping and sprinklers.

To accommodate the clients colorful aesthetic and collection of tchockes, the selection of new materials remained simple and fairly desaturated, including superwhite walls, wide-plank oil finished white oak flooring and white lacquered cabinetry. The featured material of the space is the distressed bronze upper cabinet, which floats in space, buffering the old materials and new, as well as public and private spaces.

