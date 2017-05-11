Crosby Loft
The owners of this 2300sf converted loft in Soho had a clearly defined vision for what their renovation wasn’t. Their close friends and neighbors across the elevator had recently renovated their identical loft with BC—OA which featured clean, minimalist detailing contrasted against the selective exposing of the structure’s original brick and timbers. The clients for this project admired the neighboring renovation, but were looking to embrace the loft aesthetic to a greater extent in this historic and quintessential SoHo cast iron building. In contrast to the sleek white ceiling of their neighbors, this design accepts the imperfections of the original tin ceilings, providing substantial reveals where it meets new materials to accommodate the irregular surface, and highlights the exposed piping and sprinklers.
To accommodate the clients colorful aesthetic and collection of tchockes, the selection of new materials remained simple and fairly desaturated, including superwhite walls, wide-plank oil finished white oak flooring and white lacquered cabinetry. The featured material of the space is the distressed bronze upper cabinet, which floats in space, buffering the old materials and new, as well as public and private spaces.
The distressed bronze upper cabinets and floating steel elements play off of the original tin ceilings and exposed timber columns of this historic cast iron SoHo loft building.
A custom designed built-in tufted banquette creates a soft, lush seating area at the live edge dining table. The velvet upholstery contrasts the exposed white-washed original brick in both texture and era. Overhead a brass chandelier with exposed Edison bulbs references the former Swan Incandescent Electric Light Co. which occupied the loft after construction was completed in 1897.
The loft presents oversized windows at the two extreme ends of the long and narrow floor plan, as is typical of the proportions of SoHo's loft buildings. Wide plank oak flooring runs the nearly 100' length of the loft, and was sealed with a European oil finish to match the hues of the client's cherished cat, Andrew Wintour.
A window nook in the Crosby Loft allows for a small seating area and a vignette for the owner's collection of small tchotchkes. BC-OA's renovation took into consideration the clients' wish to embrace the imperfections of the loft's original features.
Both bathrooms feature subway tile, distressed white oak cabinetry and Edison Bulb light fixtures.
The second bedroom (pre-baby!)
Floating upper cabinets supported by blackened steel posts create a visual buffer between the front public areas and back private zone.
Credits
- BC-OA
- Christian Harder