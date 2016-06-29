The Croghan’s Edge Townhouse project addressed a difficult infill challenge in Pittsburgh’s dense urban Lawrenceville neighborhood. The challenge was to accommodate four distinct for-sale residences on a small triangular site of only 3,300 square feet in an area that is surrounded by two streets and an alley. Additionally, the developer’s intent and desire was to use factory-built modular components for the upper stories. The solution was to develop a scheme that not only addressed the neighborhood row house scale, but also provided a contemporary interpretation of the neighborhood context. Our design turned the site problems into opportunities for a unique solution.