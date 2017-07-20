COVO, a collection of 10 new single-family detached homes in Silver Lake, opened for sale in April of 2017. The team behind COVO wanted a development that would become a part of the community, with innovative contemporary living on small lots.

COVO’s Silver Lake setting is an enclave of cool – one of the most progressive and artful communities in Los Angeles. Active neighborhood associations set the tone with improvement projects, community arts festivals and by paying close attention to new developments. Creating its design for COVO, KTGY listened to the community to learn how to make the most of the small spaces while not overwhelming the existing homes.

The design solution was to turn the new townhomes “upside down,” placing communal living areas such as living room, kitchen and dining room at the top, and significantly stepping back the building so that from the street view, the homes are of a similar scale to their neighbors. Upper-level decks with expansive sliding glass doors maximize the square footage creating contemporary indoor-outdoor living in harmony with the neighborhood’s views of the hillsides.

Soothing exterior colors and rustic, weathered, corrugated metal deferentially acknowledge that the neighborhood is older, referencing the area’s history with movie production lots and industrial work. Each detached home has a small, private rear yard. Enhanced paving and landscaping at the drive aisle let vehicles and pedestrians safely co-mingle, reminiscent of European cobblestone streets or the early courtyard developments of Los Angeles.

COVO floor plans are comparable to the existing housing stock, with three bedrooms, up to three-and-a-half bathrooms in approximately 1,860 to 2,000 square feet. A ground-level bedroom also can serve as an office or studio. Each home has an attached, private two-car garage with direct home access and ample storage.

These new homes embrace the neighborhood, helping to create more vibrant, walkable community.