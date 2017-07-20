COVO, a collection of 10 new single-family detached homes in Silver Lake, opened for sale in April of 2017. The team behind COVO wanted a development that would become a part of the community, with innovative contemporary living on small lots.
COVO’s Silver Lake setting is an enclave of cool – one of the most progressive and artful communities in Los Angeles. Active neighborhood associations set the tone with improvement projects, community arts festivals and by paying close attention to new developments. Creating its design for COVO, KTGY listened to the community to learn how to make the most of the small spaces while not overwhelming the existing homes.
The design solution was to turn the new townhomes “upside down,” placing communal living areas such as living room, kitchen and dining room at the top, and significantly stepping back the building so that from the street view, the homes are of a similar scale to their neighbors. Upper-level decks with expansive sliding glass doors maximize the square footage creating contemporary indoor-outdoor living in harmony with the neighborhood’s views of the hillsides.
Soothing exterior colors and rustic, weathered, corrugated metal deferentially acknowledge that the neighborhood is older, referencing the area’s history with movie production lots and industrial work. Each detached home has a small, private rear yard. Enhanced paving and landscaping at the drive aisle let vehicles and pedestrians safely co-mingle, reminiscent of European cobblestone streets or the early courtyard developments of Los Angeles.
COVO floor plans are comparable to the existing housing stock, with three bedrooms, up to three-and-a-half bathrooms in approximately 1,860 to 2,000 square feet. A ground-level bedroom also can serve as an office or studio. Each home has an attached, private two-car garage with direct home access and ample storage.
These new homes embrace the neighborhood, helping to create more vibrant, walkable community.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Private outdoor spaces are located on every level, in the form of backyards, balconies and large third-floor and rooftop decks.
Palm trees and hillsides are among the views from large outdoor decks.
Upper-level decks are deeply stepped back, respecting the scale of the existing neighborhood.
Homes are six to eight inches apart. The gap is covered with an expansion joint metal to allow movement of each structurally independent home in the event of an earthquake. The expansion joints also serve as protection from the elements.
A peek into the second floor master bedroom emphasizes the clean, modern lines of the stairway while bringing the sophisticated interior architecture to life.
Third-floor living continues onto expansive outdoor rooms, blurring lines between indoor and outdoor.
An island kitchen is the social heart of the home, with great entertaining and dining opportunities. Modern touches throughout the kitchen are complemented with the dynamic backdrop of this Silver Lake perch.
The unconventional upside-down floor plan offers an expansive great room at the third floor of the home, featuring impressive views and an abundance of natural light that pours through oversized windows and sliding glass doors.
FACTS
Density: 24 du/ac
Unit Plan Sizes: 2,000 sq. ft.
Number of Units: 10 du
Site Area: 0.35 ac
Number of Stories: 3
Parking: 20 spaces (2.0 sp./unit)
Construction Type: VB
Folding metal planes and angular details help to create visual interest at the pedestrian level.
Credits
- Madison Modern Home
- Studio AR&D
- Planet Home Living