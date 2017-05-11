We’ve just completed our Courtyard House and had it photographed, we hope you like it!

- private residence (City of Chicago, South Loop neighborhood);

- an architect’s residence;

- 3,600 sf home with 3 bedrooms, 3 baths and a 200sf exterior courtyard between the living room and library plus a 2.5 car garage and small shop on the 1st floor;

- architects office on 1st floor in 2000sf storefront;

- this adaptive reuse project brought back to life this 127yr old building from it’s 20 yr unused state.

I think this is a great fit for Dwell because it illustrates what a couple of architects have done with a 127 year old existing building in the City of Chicago. This project has never been published before (not online or in print). The project was completed in the summer of 2017.