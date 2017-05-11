Courtyard House

By
Courtyard House
View Photos

We’ve just completed our Courtyard House and had it photographed, we hope you like it!

- private residence (City of Chicago, South Loop neighborhood);
- an architect’s residence;
- 3,600 sf home with 3 bedrooms, 3 baths and a 200sf exterior courtyard between the living room and library plus a 2.5 car garage and small shop on the 1st floor;
- architects office on 1st floor in 2000sf storefront;
- this adaptive reuse project brought back to life this 127yr old building from it’s 20 yr unused state.

I think this is a great fit for Dwell because it illustrates what a couple of architects have done with a 127 year old existing building in the City of Chicago. This project has never been published before (not online or in print). The project was completed in the summer of 2017.

uploaded Courtyard House through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Modern home with Hallway and Light Hardwood Floor. Entry/ Bar & Courtyard Photo of Courtyard HouseView Photos

Entry/ Bar & Courtyard

Modern home with Living Room, Sofa, Chair, Ottomans, Coffee Tables, Recliner, Bookcase, Floor Lighting, Ceiling Lighting, Recessed Lighting, Accent Lighting, Wall Lighting, and Light Hardwood Floor. Living Room looking at Courtyard (w/ Winston) Photo 2 of Courtyard HouseView Photos

Living Room looking at Courtyard (w/ Winston)

Modern home with Kitchen, White Cabinet, Marble Counter, Wood Cabinet, Light Hardwood Floor, Stone Slab Backsplashe, Recessed Lighting, Accent Lighting, Ceiling Lighting, Refrigerator, Wall Oven, Cooktops, Range Hood, Dishwasher, and Undermount Sink. Kitchen (w/ Winston) Photo 3 of Courtyard HouseView Photos

Kitchen (w/ Winston)

Modern home with Living Room, End Tables, Sectional, Bookcase, Ottomans, Ceiling Lighting, Recessed Lighting, and Light Hardwood Floor. Media Room/ Library/ Guest Suite Photo 4 of Courtyard HouseView Photos

Media Room/ Library/ Guest Suite

Modern home with Outdoor, Rooftop, Shrubs, Small Patio, Porch, Deck, Wood Patio, Porch, Deck, Decking Patio, Porch, Deck, and Hanging Lighting. Media Room & Courtyard Photo 5 of Courtyard HouseView Photos

Media Room & Courtyard

Modern home with Bath Room, Engineered Quartz Counter, Marble Counter, Light Hardwood Floor, Ceramic Tile Floor, Undermount Sink, Soaking Tub, Drop In Tub, Enclosed Shower, Full Shower, Accent Lighting, Marble Wall, Wall Lighting, Recessed Lighting, Ceiling Lighting, Stone Tile Wall, and Two Piece Toilet. Master Bathroom Photo 6 of Courtyard HouseView Photos

Master Bathroom

Modern home with Living Room, Coffee Tables, Sofa, Recessed Lighting, Accent Lighting, and Light Hardwood Floor. Living Room Photo 7 of Courtyard HouseView Photos

Living Room

Credits

Posted By
@undefined
Architect
  • Collective Office
Interior Design
  • Collective Office
Builder
  • Collective Office

Overview

Location
  • Chicago, Illinois
    • Bedrooms
  • 3
    • Full Baths
  • 3
    • Square Feet
  • 3480