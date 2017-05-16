Corkin House
Overlooking the beach, with a magnificent view of Cape Cod Bay looking Eastward and a private landscaped parking court on the West, this seaside compound is a comfortable, tranquil place for entertaining, relaxing, and enjoying the sun, seaside air, and the special light that Provincetown artists so admire. The compound consists of a charming late nineteenth century structure rehabilitated and repurposed as a guest cottage, alongside a new freestanding guest house, juxtaposed to a one-story,1900 square foot, main cottage. The three buildings together form an outdoor room - a wood decked courtyard with outdoor kitchen.
Eric E. Winslow/Builder
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
On the sunny south side of the existing rehabilitated 1880 structure, repurposed as a summer guesthouse, is a florishing garden which provides the owners with fresh vegetables, raspberries and blueberries.
Entry to the main house leads casually onto a simple, minimalist open kitchen featuring a 5' by 12' marble topped island especially handy for mingling guests.. A breakfast/bar alcove tucked away in a corner is available for a quick home grown salad, an unpretentious capucchino, or a cool drink.
A snug screening room, located on the lower level, has a radiant heated floor. A bar, and a half bath are located conveniently adjacent.
A spacious three-sided screened porch, conveniently located adjacent to the living/dining/kitchen area, is nestled on the edge of a dune overlooking the refreshing waters of Cape Cod Bay.
A modest bedroom sits functionally askew to the main part of the cottage to provide a panoramic view of Provincetown harbor - a spectacular view of twinkling nighttime shore lighting as the dunes curve toward the tip of Cape Cod. The open french door leads to a secluded hot tub and deck area.
Lush entry garden courtyard.
The kitchen/bar area, open to the dining/living area, consists of a large 5 foot wide by 12 foot long marble-topped island. At the back counter are granite-topped painted base cabinets and simple open shelving.
Guest cottage french doors provide welcome access to a sunny iconic courtyard.
The dining area is furnished with a 10 foot long, rough hewn recycled timber table and contrasting classic Eames chairs.
A wood decked courtyard, formed by the juxtaposition of the main house, the guest house and the rehabilitated existing summer guest house, is designed as an outdoor room complete with al fresco dining, a summer kitchen, and a service bar readily available behind sliding shingled doors for catered guest parties.
The west side of the courtyard opens magically to Cape Cod Bay and beyond.
Aerial view of the compound overlooking Cape Cod Bay.