Overlooking the beach, with a magnificent view of Cape Cod Bay looking Eastward and a private landscaped parking court on the West, this seaside compound is a comfortable, tranquil place for entertaining, relaxing, and enjoying the sun, seaside air, and the special light that Provincetown artists so admire. The compound consists of a charming late nineteenth century structure rehabilitated and repurposed as a guest cottage, alongside a new freestanding guest house, juxtaposed to a one-story,1900 square foot, main cottage. The three buildings together form an outdoor room - a wood decked courtyard with outdoor kitchen.

Eric E. Winslow/Builder