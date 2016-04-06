Copper House Hillsdale

By Bernheimer Architecture
The Copper House is located in the Hudson Valley on a wooded, six-acre site two hours north of New York City. Clad almost entirely in corrugated copper siding and a mixture of flat-seam and standing seam copper roofing, the skin will age and develop a patina that reflects time through material changes. The three-bedroom house features distinctive, sculpted south-facing skylights that allow light into various public and private spaces. The ground floor contains two bedrooms, living room, dining room, kitchen, and a home office. An eight-foot tall, 30-foot-long, open bookshelf system runs the length of the ground floor creating a sense of delineation between rooms, while retaining visual connections across the various spaces. The second floor contains a master bedroom, playroom, and attic space, with windows overlooking the sculpted copper skylights.

