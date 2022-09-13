Nestled on the edge of a dead-end country road in a cozy Catskills hamlet, this 1920s cottage was reimagined by designers Kristin Sloan and Doug Jaeger as a smart and thoughtful vacation rental for guests to explore their culinary creativity.

After two years of hosting guests at their tiny mountain guest house and their own experiences staying at rental properties while traveling for client projects, the couple became convinced of the power of new environments to open up opportunities for creativity, relaxation, and connections with people and nature. On their own trips to the Catskills from NYC, the couple often found themselves pining to slow down and create food and experiences they didn’t have the time (or tools) for in the city.

Cook House features a warm minimalist aesthetic, built-in furnishings, seamless technology that keeps you connected to the outside world (if you want), and kitchen tools and supplies that are often left out from vacation rentals. Every aspect of the guest experience has been designed to help people feel relaxed and at home with the least amount of effort.