Contemporary Eichler Offspring

By Agnieszka Jakubowicz
Contemporary Eichler Offspring
View Photos

Since the property was located in an Eichler homes neighborhood, the designers decided to study the principles of the Eichler design and determine which to be follow and from which to depart.

Principles followed:
• Exterior front elevation that was not too revealing of the indoors.
• Shallow pitched roof lines.
• Designing the house around a patio. Large windows and glass doors open to the patio, to allow indoor/outdoor activities and indistinguishable lines between them.
• Open interior floor plan.

Principle departed from:
• Eichler homes were designed as " open boxes” without considering the property lines as a factor in the design.

The property has a very irregular shape and ignoring that meant wasted, broken side and back yard pieces around the house.
By designing the house parallel to the property lines, designers managed to integrate the areas around the house into one large, continuous yard and got as a result some angular and curvy building forms and a compound layout of the house.

Agnieszka Jakubowicz uploaded Contemporary Eichler Offspring through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Modern home with Outdoor, Raised Planters, Front Yard, and Shrubs. Front elevation does not reveal much of the rest of the house. It does show the shallow pitched roof lines. Both characteristic of an Eichler. Photo of Contemporary Eichler OffspringView Photos

Front elevation does not reveal much of the rest of the house. It does show the shallow pitched roof lines. Both characteristic of an Eichler.

Modern home with Back Yard and Dining Room. Open floor plan, house around a patio, large windows and glass doors and a sense of outdoors in the indoor (Eichler principle). Photo 2 of Contemporary Eichler OffspringView Photos

Open floor plan, house around a patio, large windows and glass doors and a sense of outdoors in the indoor (Eichler principle).

Modern home with Back Yard and Dining Room. Complete flow between indoor and outdoor (Eichler principle). Photo 3 of Contemporary Eichler OffspringView Photos

Complete flow between indoor and outdoor (Eichler principle).

Modern home with Outdoor, Back Yard, Grass, Hardscapes, and Walkways. A view of the connection between outdoor and indoor from exterior patio (Eichler principle). Photo 4 of Contemporary Eichler OffspringView Photos

A view of the connection between outdoor and indoor from exterior patio (Eichler principle).

Modern home with Outdoor and Back Yard. Photo 5 of Contemporary Eichler OffspringView Photos
Modern home with Outdoor, Back Yard, Grass, Hardscapes, Trees, and Gardens. Side and back continuous large yard (not a typical Eichler). Photo 6 of Contemporary Eichler OffspringView Photos

Side and back continuous large yard (not a typical Eichler).

Modern home with Outdoor, Flowers, Back Yard, and Gardens. Bridging the living and bedroom areas of the home. Photo 7 of Contemporary Eichler OffspringView Photos

Bridging the living and bedroom areas of the home.

Modern home with Outdoor, Back Yard, and Side Yard. A see-through view from back of the house to the dining room. Photo 8 of Contemporary Eichler OffspringView Photos

A see-through view from back of the house to the dining room.

Modern home with Outdoor, Front Yard, Shrubs, and Raised Planters. Front facade. Photo 9 of Contemporary Eichler OffspringView Photos

Front facade.

Modern home with Outdoor and Rooftop. Aerial image reveals attachment of building lines to property lines and the large yard generated as a result. Photo 10 of Contemporary Eichler OffspringView Photos

Aerial image reveals attachment of building lines to property lines and the large yard generated as a result.

Credits

Posted By
Agnieszka Jakubowicz
@agnieszkajakubowicz
Architect
  • Ashford Associates

Overview

Location
  • Palo Alto, California