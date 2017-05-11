A Sleek Residence on California's Central Coast Asks $3.9M

By
A Sleek Residence on California's Central Coast Asks $3.9M
View Photos

In the Del Monte forest of Pebble Beach, California, a contemporary residence preserves the Monterey pines and natural terrain while offering a refined, upscale aesthetic.

See the listing here: www.sothebysrealty.com/eng...

uploaded A Sleek Residence on California's Central Coast Asks $3.9M through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
promotion-tracking

Credits

Posted By
@undefined
Photographer
  • Sotheby's International Realty - Carmel Rancho Brokerage
Bedrooms
  • 3
    • Full Baths
  • 3
    • Partial Baths
  • 1
    • Structure
  • House (Single Residence)
    • Style
  • Modern
    • Year
  • 2017
    • Square Feet
  • 4704
    • Lot Size
  • 22,568