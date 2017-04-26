The Cape
Constructed for LEED compliance and powered by alternative energy systems, this contemporary compound has the feel of a Malibu beach home on Cape Cod, with a spectacular private beach.
Additional details:
- 4 beds, 5.5 baths, 6,800 square feet
- Built in 2010
- Architect Jill Neubauer, Interior design: Forehand + Lake
- Cedar exterior
- 680 sq ft roof deck overlooks Cape Cod Bay all the way to Provincetown
- Ipe and granite walkway to main entrance
- Corten steel fireplace in living room was left outside to oxidize/weather for four months
- Children's rooms with built-in walnut bunk beds and garage-style doors that open to a sea breeze and crashing waves. Screens can be lower to keep bugs out.
- Custom light fixtures made of steel and mica
- Geothermal heating and cooling systems
- All materials used are free of formaldehyde and have no or low volatile chemicals
- Currently listed by Robert Paul Properties for $5,995,000
- Contact: Paul Grover (pgrover@robertpaul.com) & Fran Schofield (fschofield@robertpaul.com)
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
A cedar-clad exterior with sweeping horizontal lines greets visitors to this oceanfront oasis.
Al fresco dining and entertaining options are in abundance.
Sweeping views on the spacious roof deck create the perfect place to relax or entertain.
Breathtaking views are on full display throughout.
The open layout seamlessly connects kitchen, dining, and living spaces.
A sumptuous master suite located on the main floor.
The master suite boasts two bathrooms, one of which is outside.
The master bathroom provides a place to escape and unwind.
A muted palette decorates the office.
Garage-style doors open and connect the children's rooms to the outdoors.
The open layout maximizes ocean views.
Walls of glass and red cedar define the exterior
Credits
- Jill Neubauer
- Forehand + Lake