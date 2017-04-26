Constructed for LEED compliance and powered by alternative energy systems, this contemporary compound has the feel of a Malibu beach home on Cape Cod, with a spectacular private beach.

Additional details:

- 4 beds, 5.5 baths, 6,800 square feet

- Built in 2010

- Architect Jill Neubauer, Interior design: Forehand + Lake

- Cedar exterior

- 680 sq ft roof deck overlooks Cape Cod Bay all the way to Provincetown

- Ipe and granite walkway to main entrance

- Corten steel fireplace in living room was left outside to oxidize/weather for four months

- Children's rooms with built-in walnut bunk beds and garage-style doors that open to a sea breeze and crashing waves. Screens can be lower to keep bugs out.

- Custom light fixtures made of steel and mica

- Geothermal heating and cooling systems

- All materials used are free of formaldehyde and have no or low volatile chemicals

- Currently listed by Robert Paul Properties for $5,995,000

- Contact: Paul Grover (pgrover@ robertpaul.com) & Fran Schofield (fschofield@ robertpaul.com)