Built by a daughter for her aging mother, the Sonoma Connect 5 has a peaceful, intimate atmosphere. With Western red cedar siding and sliding floor-to-ceiling windows, the home invites the surrounding nature into its space, the design both reflecting and sharply contrasting with its environment. The minimalist kitchen and generous living area look out over the hills of Sonoma, maximizing the view and natural light. The home’s rich bamboo flooring and recycled glass countertops are both sustainable and inviting.