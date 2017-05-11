Connect 5 Sonoma
Built by a daughter for her aging mother, the Sonoma Connect 5 has a peaceful, intimate atmosphere. With Western red cedar siding and sliding floor-to-ceiling windows, the home invites the surrounding nature into its space, the design both reflecting and sharply contrasting with its environment. The minimalist kitchen and generous living area look out over the hills of Sonoma, maximizing the view and natural light. The home’s rich bamboo flooring and recycled glass countertops are both sustainable and inviting.
Settled on a picturesque hillside in Somona, California, the Connect 5 residence features stunning floor-to-ceiling windows, which allow warm natural light to flood through the home.
Connect 5 backyard porch at sunset.
Gorgeous lighting in the living room of Connect 5 interior designed by Meredith Rebolledo.
Smart. Green. Modern. Prefab. A neutral palette of finishes was chosen and applied to create a more spacious look in the kitchen of Connect 5.
A chic, clean, modern design of the Connect 5 kitchen interiors.
Interior of Sonoma Connect 5 Natural light, open spaces and simple designs.
Warm and welcoming interior of Sonoma Connect 5 bedroom.
Sonoma Connect 5 bathroom interiors.