Columbine Residence

By Buildwell
Columbine Residence
View Photos

A remodel of an 1890's Victorian in Denver creates an open plan with a new kitchen that combines a fresh modern palette with an ode to the richness and beauty of the older architecture.

Buildwell uploaded Columbine Residence through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.

Credits

Posted By
Buildwell
@buildwell
Architect
  • Bldg.Collective Architecture + Design
Builder
Photographer

Overview

Location
  • Denver, Colorado