Columbine Residence
By Buildwell
A remodel of an 1890's Victorian in Denver creates an open plan with a new kitchen that combines a fresh modern palette with an ode to the richness and beauty of the older architecture.
Buildwell uploaded Columbine Residence through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Credits
Posted By
Architect
- Bldg.Collective Architecture + Design
Builder
Photographer
Overview
Location