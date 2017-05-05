Running parallel to Dulwich Park, this London site is a true rarity in London with stunning views and an idyllic peaceful nature. Wishing to keep this at the forefront, Thompson + Baroni and Stephen Marshall Architects designed two 5000-square-foot properties with carefully considered features to maximise light and accentuate the mature surrounding landscape.

To meet the requirements of planners, the two houses needed to appear as a single building. Inspired by the shapes of a Mercedes Benz 300sl with its doors open, Thompson and Marshall created a dramatic ‘gull’s wing’ roof, creating a sense of a unified home and providing a striking visual element to the natural surroundings.

The external walls comprise of custom-made blue grey engineering bricks with a 30 degree pointed brick for the unusual angled corner. A full height three-storey high, glazed atrium provides a straight-line view from the front door through to the gardens. Bridges link from side to side and highlight the garden views.

Inside, a refined and simple material palette - brick, oak, glass and silver metal panels – has been used throughout the properties with frameless glass panels maximising light and space. Oak panel doors and fixed panels have been designed to disappear when closed and atmospheric slate lined pools complete the contemporary feel of the project.

For further information: thompsonbaroni.com