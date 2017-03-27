Clyde Hill Mid-Century
This complete renovation of a mid-century home was an embrace of nostalgic ‘50s architecture and incorporation of elegant interiors. Adding a touch of art deco French inspiration, resulted in an eclectic vintage blend that provides an elevated yet light-hearted impression. The homeowner was in need of a complete reconfiguration, adding additional bedrooms and re-thinking the main living spaces.
Mid-century, remodeled exterior
Mid-century, floating entry stairs
Mid-century, living room
Mid-century, dining room
Mid-century, updated kitchen
Mid-century, breakfast nook
Mid-century, master bedroom with a view
Mid-century, master bathroom
Mid-century, modern pool
Mid-century, zen garden
Mid-century sunsets
