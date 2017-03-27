Clyde Hill Mid-Century

By Garret Cord Werner
Clyde Hill Mid-Century
View Photos

This complete renovation of a mid-century home was an embrace of nostalgic ‘50s architecture and incorporation of elegant interiors. Adding a touch of art deco French inspiration, resulted in an eclectic vintage blend that provides an elevated yet light-hearted impression. The homeowner was in need of a complete reconfiguration, adding additional bedrooms and re-thinking the main living spaces.

Garret Cord Werner uploaded Clyde Hill Mid-Century through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Mid-century, remodeled exterior Photo of Clyde Hill Mid-Century modern homeView Photos

Mid-century, remodeled exterior

Mid-century, floating entry stairs Photo 2 of Clyde Hill Mid-Century modern homeView Photos

Mid-century, floating entry stairs

Mid-century, living room Photo 3 of Clyde Hill Mid-Century modern homeView Photos

Mid-century, living room

Mid-century, dining room Photo 4 of Clyde Hill Mid-Century modern homeView Photos

Mid-century, dining room

Mid-century, updated kitchen Photo 5 of Clyde Hill Mid-Century modern homeView Photos

Mid-century, updated kitchen

Mid-century, breakfast nook Photo 6 of Clyde Hill Mid-Century modern homeView Photos

Mid-century, breakfast nook

Mid-century, master bedroom with a view Photo 7 of Clyde Hill Mid-Century modern homeView Photos

Mid-century, master bedroom with a view

Mid-century, master bathroom Photo 8 of Clyde Hill Mid-Century modern homeView Photos

Mid-century, master bathroom

Mid-century, modern pool Photo 9 of Clyde Hill Mid-Century modern homeView Photos

Mid-century, modern pool

Mid-century, zen garden Photo 10 of Clyde Hill Mid-Century modern homeView Photos

Mid-century, zen garden

Mid-century sunsets Photo 11 of Clyde Hill Mid-Century modern homeView Photos

Mid-century sunsets

Credits

Posted By
Garret Cord Werner
@garretcordwerner
Interior Design
Landscape Design
Builder
  • Mercer Builders
Photographer

Overview

Location
  • Bellevue, Washington
    • Structure
  • House (Single Residence)
    • Style
  • Midcentury

    • Press