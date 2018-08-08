Classic Meets Comfort in This California Home Asking $47M

By Sotheby’s International Realty
Classic Meets Comfort in This California Home Asking $47M
View Photos

In California’s treasured community of Montecito, this sweeping American-style manor feels as if it has always been here, amid towering oaks on 3.4 pastoral acres.

See the listing here: www.sothebysrealty.com/eng...

Sotheby’s International Realty uploaded Classic Meets Comfort in This California Home Asking $47M through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor’s Picks.
Photo of Classic Meets Comfort in This California Home Asking $47M modern home
Photo 2 of Classic Meets Comfort in This California Home Asking $47M modern home
Photo 3 of Classic Meets Comfort in This California Home Asking $47M modern home
Photo 4 of Classic Meets Comfort in This California Home Asking $47M modern home
Photo 5 of Classic Meets Comfort in This California Home Asking $47M modern home
Photo 6 of Classic Meets Comfort in This California Home Asking $47M modern home

Credits

Posted By
Sotheby’s International Realty
@sothebysinternationalrealty
Photographer
  • Sotheby's International Realty - Montecito - Coast Village Road Brokerage

Overview