Located within the historic Chatham Arch Neighborhood, 11 blocks north of Monument Circle stands a contemporary new home that redefines urban infill. The narrow urban site dictates the overall design and provides the framework for a linear scheme. A protected courtyard and plunge pool becomes an integral part of the entry sequence as the front door is quietly tucked away from view of the street. Building components are comprised of natural brick masonry veneer, monolithic cement panels and commercial glazing systems. A horizontal cedar rain screen wall is prominently featured referencing the traditional building materials of the adjacent neighborhood.

Sleek modern fixtures and finishes punctuate the home’s interior styling while reclaimed hardwood flooring provides a balanced warm feel. The kitchen is situated at the heart of the linear layout and becomes a true focal point of the design. An elevated patio element is located off the second floor screen porch providing unobstructed views of the city’s downtown skyline.