City Cottage
Located within the historic Chatham Arch Neighborhood, 11 blocks north of Monument Circle stands a contemporary new home that redefines urban infill. The narrow urban site dictates the overall design and provides the framework for a linear scheme. A protected courtyard and plunge pool becomes an integral part of the entry sequence as the front door is quietly tucked away from view of the street. Building components are comprised of natural brick masonry veneer, monolithic cement panels and commercial glazing systems. A horizontal cedar rain screen wall is prominently featured referencing the traditional building materials of the adjacent neighborhood.
Sleek modern fixtures and finishes punctuate the home’s interior styling while reclaimed hardwood flooring provides a balanced warm feel. The kitchen is situated at the heart of the linear layout and becomes a true focal point of the design. An elevated patio element is located off the second floor screen porch providing unobstructed views of the city’s downtown skyline.
The design provides a layer of privacy for the homeowners, while the solid massing peels away to large expanses of glazing, framing intended view sheds both inward and outward. Along with its verticality, the home pulls key horizontal elements from the established neighborhood rhythm, specifically the eaves and elevated floor lines.
A void was cut from the footprint providing a private vegetated courtyard sheltered from the urban street by the stair massing and steel gate. A Zen-like plunge pool situates itself at the corner of the court, visible from many areas of the house and welcomes guests along their entry journey.
The visual openness and centralized courtyard blur the boundaries of exterior and interior, which creates a peaceful respite within the urban setting.
Key to the interior design is the incorporation of natural ash wood elements. These are used on the loft railing, featured cabinetry and showcased on the vertical staircase. The ash kitchen/ dining ceiling bulkhead completes the idea of linear circulation. The terminus on axis with the ash linear bulkhead is the living room fireplace, incorporated in the chimney form which reinforces its street presence.
Credits
- ONE 10 STUDIO Architects
- Studio 13 Photography