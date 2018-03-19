Christmas Lake Contemporary
This clean-lined, modern home nestles atop a knoll overlooking Christmas Lake. Large expanses of glass and an open floor plan allow for easy circulation between the various entertaining spaces on the interior and exterior.
Credits
Posted By
Architect
Interior Design
- Maria Walker
Landscape Design
- Travis Van Liere Studio
Builder
- Elevation Homes
Photographer
- Corey Gaffer