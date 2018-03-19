Christmas Lake Contemporary

By Charlie & Co Design
This clean-lined, modern home nestles atop a knoll overlooking Christmas Lake. Large expanses of glass and an open floor plan allow for easy circulation between the various entertaining spaces on the interior and exterior.

Photo of Christmas Lake Contemporary modern home
Photo 2 of Christmas Lake Contemporary modern home
Photo 3 of Christmas Lake Contemporary modern home
Photo 4 of Christmas Lake Contemporary modern home
Photo 5 of Christmas Lake Contemporary modern home
Photo 6 of Christmas Lake Contemporary modern home
Photo 7 of Christmas Lake Contemporary modern home
Photo 8 of Christmas Lake Contemporary modern home
Photo 9 of Christmas Lake Contemporary modern home
Photo 10 of Christmas Lake Contemporary modern home
Photo 11 of Christmas Lake Contemporary modern home
Photo 12 of Christmas Lake Contemporary modern home
Photo 13 of Christmas Lake Contemporary modern home
Photo 14 of Christmas Lake Contemporary modern home

Credits

Posted By
Charlie & Co Design
@charlieandco
Interior Design
  • Maria Walker
Landscape Design
  • Travis Van Liere Studio
Builder
  • Elevation Homes
Photographer
  • Corey Gaffer

Overview