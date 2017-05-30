Chipster Blister House

By AUM Pierre Minassian
Chipster Blister House
View Photos

The Chipster Blister House is born from the collaboration between a couple with 3 children and Pierre Minassian and his AUM team of architects.
The project is located on a sloping site in a small town in the Lyon region. The building is entirely constructed of white concrete and is partially embedded in the ground.
On the ground floor are the living room, the kitchen, the laundry room and the playroom. Upstairs are the bedrooms.

The house has at its ends two exceptional cantilevers. The monolithic lines of this resolutely contemporary volume are meant to stretch to the extreme affirming the duality between mass and void, glazed surfaces and concrete sails.
The south façade is composed of an assemblage of elliptical shape of Corian® matt black resin suspended in front of the rooms and made by IMAGE. Not unlike the little Chipsters, whose form is burnt in the collective unconscious, or the African totem jewelry, these forms bring a particular vibration to the almost ghostly perception of the volumes inscribed between projected shadows and surfaces of an emblematic downy black.

This contemporary mashrabiya allows the inside of the house to profit from a maximum visual frame while reducing the penetration of excessive solar light. An intermediate space between the glazing and the suspended curtain appears to the occupants of the premises and a sensation of extra volume is instantly felt. Viewed from the outside, the facade is uniformed, and in the undulating reflections of the hulls we perceive all the tones of a sky framed between vegetal and mineral.

This house is extremely efficient from an energetic point of view and meets the BBC label. Thus a multitude of technical solutions have been developed to conserve the raw concrete apparent on the outside and the inside. In order to retain a maximum of the raw concrete structure apparent, the roof is insulated from the outside with a system of extremely efficient thin insulating panels. The reinforced concrete walls are divided with thermal breakers and thermal insulation. The imposing veil of the living room in double height has also been left in exposed concrete, which makes it possible to detach visually the structure of the chimney in raw steel. The bridge that plays the link between the library space suspended above the kitchen and the bedrooms is actually a beam of the structure of the house. It puts the space in tension.

This house, whose envelope is largely glazed is a low consumption building. It is heated with a geothermal heat pump and has a dual-flow ventilation. The main façade to the south is largely glazed and has latticework made of resin shapes that reduce solar contributions.
The high concrete slab comes largely in front of the facade and thus limits the solar penetrants in summer.

AUM Pierre Minassian uploaded Chipster Blister House through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Modern home with Sofa, Chair, Standard Layout Fireplace, Concrete Floor, Ceiling Lighting, Staircase, Metal Tread, and Metal Railing. a ray of light penetrating the livingromm Photo of Chipster Blister HouseView Photos

a ray of light penetrating the livingromm

Modern home with Standard Layout Fireplace, Sofa, Concrete Floor, Windows, Sliding Window Type, and Metal. the livingroom overlooking the paysage Photo 2 of Chipster Blister HouseView Photos

the livingroom overlooking the paysage

Modern home with Windows, Sliding Window Type, and Metal. the mashrabiya Photo 3 of Chipster Blister HouseView Photos

the mashrabiya

Modern home with Sofa, Recliner, Chair, Coffee Tables, Ceiling Lighting, Concrete Floor, Standard Layout Fireplace, Staircase, Metal Tread, and Metal Railing. the livingroom Photo 4 of Chipster Blister HouseView Photos

the livingroom

Modern home with Decomposed Granite Patio, Porch, Deck, Windows, Sliding Window Type, and Metal. the courtyard Photo 5 of Chipster Blister HouseView Photos

the courtyard

Modern home with Metal, Exterior, House Building Type, Concrete Siding Material, and Metal Siding Material. the master of the house overlooking his domain Photo 6 of Chipster Blister HouseView Photos

the master of the house overlooking his domain

Modern home with Medium Hardwood Floor, Windows, Sliding Window Type, and Metal. the staircase Photo 7 of Chipster Blister HouseView Photos

the staircase

Modern home with Concrete Siding Material, House Building Type, Metal, Outdoor, Wood Patio, Porch, Deck, and Field. the love for contemporary forms Photo 8 of Chipster Blister HouseView Photos

the love for contemporary forms

Modern home with House Building Type, Concrete Siding Material, Vinyl Siding Material, Outdoor, Wood Patio, Porch, Deck, and Field. chipster blister house Photo 9 of Chipster Blister HouseView Photos

chipster blister house

Modern home with Exterior, Concrete Siding Material, House Building Type, and Green Roof Material. structure and form Photo 10 of Chipster Blister HouseView Photos

structure and form

Credits

Posted By
AUM Pierre Minassian
@aumpierreminassian
Architect
  • AUM Pierre Minassian
Interior Design
Photographer
  • erick saillet
Bedrooms
  • 4
  • 4
    • Full Baths
  • 3
    • Partial Baths
  • 1
    • Structure
  • House (Single Residence)
    • Style
  • Modern
    • Year
  • 2011

    • Press

    Publications
  • Divisare