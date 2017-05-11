Castro Residence
1905 Victorian residence expanded into garden level and transitioning from traditional design elements to modern as one circulates from public to private spaces.
Master Suite + Hall - bed: Alias, Rift-cut white oak, full-height, honeycomb panels and doors: hand wire brushed, stained, sealed, sanded, glazed, sanded and top-coated
Master Bathroom - soaking tub w/ linear fireplace - White thermafoil floating vanities, Duravit and Hansgrohe fixtures, Large-format Italian porcelain tile from Emil Ceramica
Panels Covering Closets and Storage - Master Suite - Rift-cut white oak, full-height, honeycomb panels and doors: hand wire brushed, stained, sealed, sanded, glazed, sanded and top-coate
Master Suite - linear fireplace w/ lava stone in sitting area - Chairs: Thayer-Coggin, designed by Milo Baughman (new), Coffee table: vintage Thayer Coggin designed by Milo Baughman (chrome and smoke glass), bed: Alias
Kitchen - European fumed chestnut cabinetry, featuring quarter-sawn, sequenced veneers and an oiled finish, Miele appliances, Heath tile backsplash, Calacatta countertops, Louis Poulsen pendant lights, Recreated original baseboards, window trim, and picture rail from original 1905 detailing, Vintage rosewood bar stools by Erik Buch
Master Bathroom - White thermafoil floating vanities, Duravit and Hansgrohe fixtures, Large-format Italian porcelain tile from Emil Ceramica
Kitchen - European fumed chestnut cabinetry, featuring quarter-sawn, sequenced veneers and an oiled finish, Miele appliances, Heath tile backsplash, Calacatta countertops, Louis Poulsen pendant lights, Recreated original baseboards, window trim, and picture rail from original 1905 detailing
Kitchen - European fumed chestnut cabinetry, featuring quarter-sawn, sequenced veneers and an oiled finish, Miele appliances, Heath tile backsplash, Calacatta countertops, Louis Poulsen pendant lights
Backyard + Spiral Stairs + GlasBackyard + Spiral Stairs + Glass Deck - Large-format Italian porcelain tile from Emil Ceramica, Custom steel and glass deck. Glass decking and railings by Paige Glass, Plantings & planters by Flora Grubb Gardens, Louis Poulsen sconces
Open Dining / Kitchen / Living - European fumed chestnut cabinetry, featuring quarter-sawn, sequenced veneers and an oiled finish, Louis Poulsen pendant lights, Recreated original baseboards, window trim, and picture rail from original 1905 detailing, Vintage rosewood bar stools by Erik Buc, Vintage Danish dining table by Gunni Omann
Credits
- Jason Dewees
- Christopher Stark