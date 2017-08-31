Castle Apartment is a minimalist interior located in Neerijse, Belgium, designed by AIR Projects. This spacious and bright home is a continuous joy to the family. Entering the apartment, you immediately get a sense of the grandeur of the place. Bringing a set of rooms so firmly rooted into the twenty-first century by going to the heart of the matter and using only few materials and keeping it simple. The designers handpicked a beautiful Calacatta marble which was used in the kitchen and the bathroom. The floors are covered with beautiful aged oak, even in the bathrooms. The architects exposed and restored the 18th century ceilings and carefully chose where to show the old beams and details.