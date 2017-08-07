The project its located in Merida Yucatan where the weather conditions are very extreme with a lot of heat and humidity.

These natural conditions informed the project by creating different typologies separated very little among them and in other cases one on top of the other ,

The arrangement of the houses generates very narrow corridors between them, with the purpose of creating shades and crossed ventilation in all the spaces.

The project is formed by 10 houses, 4 of them have 2 floors and 6 of them are duplex type houses.

The apertures and the facades respond to the location and the orientation of the houses giving to the facade different rhythms.