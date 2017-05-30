Casa Valle was designed following a program for an adult couple, the Project is developed on two levels, at a ground floor with an open day area, and upstairs you get the private spaces.

The project aimed for the easy connection within the spaces and their circulations, the spaciousness of the spaces, sobriety and honest elements that result in a project of clear and simple reading.

It’s displaced on a flat surface, which allows us to make a free open ground plan with day areas, where they harmoniously integrate the kitchen with the dining room and the living, all overlooking towards the exteriors of the house.

Giving a sense of interior-exterior communication.

From the moment one enters in the house, one experience a transition, from a reduced space that goes to the main space of the house where the amplitude of the project is perceived.

A large skylight that illuminates both the ground and the upper level, achieving to avoid the use of artificial light during the day, emphasizes the vertical circulations of the house.

