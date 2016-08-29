For the design of Casa Tierra (Earth House) the project was developed in order to be friendly with the surroundings and with a high energetic performance respecting all the premises in the master plan and establishing how the architects consider all the XXI century houses should be done. The project is supported on the conscience that has always been Serrano Monjaraz Arquitectos trade mark when developing architecture. As any other project it is adequate to the environment and also responds to the sustainable design regulations that have been increasing in the last years.

The construction system of Casa Tierra was done with Pressed Earth Blocks (PEB) made from soil of the same lot. This system was selected for being cost and energy efficient, fire and pest resistant, virtually soundproof, durable and structurally sound and aesthetically pleasing. PEB provides complete architectural freedom and is made from non-toxic readily available natural raw material. Compared to other systems, it is more flexible and does not affect the width of the walls. The soil was pressed with 3% of cement and 7% of lime, being 90% of the material needed for the construction obtained directly from the lot.