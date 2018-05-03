This lovingly restored authentic Finca is an oasis of peace and relaxation, where you can immerse yourself in nature.

The beautiful 3 bedroom property is located on the countryside near the hippy chic village of Santa Gertrudis and just some minutes from all the hot spots of Ibiza.

It is decorated with love in Boho Chic style and offers all the amenities for a relaxed holiday.



Get captured by the natural aura of this 300 year old Finca and feel the spirit of Ibiza instantly!