Casa Pueblo Tulum
With an elegant, instagrammable aesthetic and rumors of having the fastest Internet in town, Casa Pueblo Tulum is the picture-perfect retreat for creative global nomads. Its millennial spirit is no surprise, given that the property is the work of Derek Klein, a seasoned world traveler and one of Tulum’s original tastemakers. Klein co-founded the design hotel alongside entrepreneur Omar Rodriguez.
Located just two miles from the beach, Casa Pueblo Tulum is positioned as a welcoming hub for locals and travelers.
All rooms are fitted with Parachute Home luxurious linen bedding and Luuna custom memory foam mattresses.
The light-filled en suite bathrooms feature hand-sculpted, polished concrete sinks and walk-in rain showers.
Antique pottery made by local craftsmen can be found throughout the hotel grounds.
In the snug rear lounge, the banquettes are fitted with upholstery made by local artisans.
Bathed in soft light, the minimalist plaster walls give the hotel an elegant feel.
The hand-sculpted light sconces are by artist Justin James.
The hotel rooms open up to an open-air atrium filled with light and greenery.
Local flora is brought indoors to inject life into the atrium. The Chaca tree serves as a major focal point.
Casa Pueblo's in-house restaurant serves a modern, seasonally inspired menu with local ingredients and flavors.
Lounge chairs are perched along the edge of an emerald-green saltwater pool.
All of the carpentry and balcony steel work were constructed by local craftsmen.
Floor-to-ceiling slatted wooden shutters flood the rooms with natural light.
All bathrooms are also equipped with natural amenities by Mexican apothecary brand, LoredAna.
Credits
- Beast Estudio Creativo
- Mike Moser
- Nicole Gerulat
- Britney Gill Photography
- Britney Gill
- Benjamin Holtrop