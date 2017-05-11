Casa Modesta
Our door is always open to welcome those who arrive with the same joy with which we would run to our grandparents arms when we were little. Our grandfather, an "old sea dog", Joaquim Modesto de Brito, known to all as "the champ", was the foundation of this project. So many memories inhabit these walls and grounds that we, the grandchildren, couldn't allow them to get lost. This is how Casa Modesta was born, combining rural tourism with a contemporary feel, manifested in nine rooms with private patios. There is also a garden with a section for organically grown vegetables and a solarium where time flows with the tides.
Credits
Posted By
Architect
- PAr
Interior Design
- PAr + The Home Project
Builder
- Manuel Mateus Frazão
Photographer
- João Carmo Simões
Overview
Location
Bedrooms
9
Style
Farmhouse
Year
2015
