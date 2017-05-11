This is a 140m2 single-family residential project located in Guayllabamba, Ecuador. The house was conceptualized as a continuation of nature which is why it is embedded in the mountain. This green platform allowed the preservation of a pre-construction viewpoint and is part of the house features. A perimeter retention wall surrounds the primary structure. An air chamber gives thermal comfort inside and protects the house from humidity.

The structure was calculated to withstand about 20 cm of vegetation on deck. Open skylights allow cross-ventilation and communication from the house to the deck.

