Casa Mami
Billed as a design retreat, Casa Mami in Pioneertown, California, hosts visitors at the edge of Joshua Tree National Park—then invites them to buy what they love.
Carlos Naude and Whitney Brown, the creative duo behind Los Angeles–based creative studio Working Holiday, have always dreamed of having a weekend retreat where they can host guests and showcase the products they love. Now, that dream is a reality with Casa Mami in Pioneertown, California, outside of Joshua Tree National Park. Naude and Brown transformed the pueblo-style home into a design-forward, eco-friendly, overnight experience on five acres of sprawling desert where everything—from linens and kitchenware, to furniture and art—is available for purchase.
Builder
- Card Construction
Photographer
Overview
Location
Bedrooms
2
Full Baths
1
Structure
House (Single Residence)
Style
Modern
Year
2018
Lot Size
five acres
