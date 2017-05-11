Casa Mami

Billed as a design retreat, Casa Mami in Pioneertown, California, hosts visitors at the edge of Joshua Tree National Park—then invites them to buy what they love.

Carlos Naude and Whitney Brown, the creative duo behind Los Angeles–based creative studio Working Holiday, have always dreamed of having a weekend retreat where they can host guests and showcase the products they love. Now, that dream is a reality with Casa Mami in Pioneertown, California, outside of Joshua Tree National Park. Naude and Brown transformed the pueblo-style home into a design-forward, eco-friendly, overnight experience on five acres of sprawling desert where everything—from linens and kitchenware, to furniture and art—is available for purchase.

Overview

Location
  • Pioneertown, California
    Bedrooms: 2
  • 2
    Full Baths: 1
  • 1
    • Structure
  • House (Single Residence)
    • Style
  • Modern
    • Year
  • 2018
    • Lot Size
  • five acres

