The house was constructed on a lot of 15 x 32 m with two upper floors and a basement. On the ground floor there is a double height entrance hall that leads on to the living and dinning rooms, kitchen and breakfast area. From almost every point there are magnificent views of the garden and teak terrace.

The combination between the areas and the finishes used in each one is what gives personality to the public zone keeping a sober and neutral atmosphere. The warmth of the waxed Italian wood in contrast with the quarry stone and granite are the answer to the low maintenance requirements and the adequate aging of the space with the natural patina that will acquire with time.