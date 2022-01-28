Casa Josephine Studio -apartment Lavapies, Madrid
This is an apartment in Madrid that we designed for a young aeronautic engineer. She is a professional in her thirties who gave us almost total aesthetic freedom -as long as the result was modern.
Our project combines influences from the 1970s with touches of Art Deco, a warm color palette based on pale oranges and yellows, and a combination of chrome, stainless steel, mirror and silver for the choice of materials.
Our work was fully comprehensive, from the architectural restoration of the space (a darkish ground floor apartment on two floors) to the selection of decorative objects (a collection of religious items from the XVII and XVIII centuries).
Dining / Living room with custom-made sofa RUTE (design by Casa Josephine Studio)
Dining area. Italian chrome and glass furniture pieces from the 1970s (design by Casa Josephine Studio)
Stainless steel surfaces combined with mirror are the apartment's theme (design by Casa Josephine Studio)
Kitchen view. Chrome, stainless steel and silver are the central materials here (design by Casa Josephine Studio)
XVIII century Portuguese religious textiles and a tapestry woven by Jacob Jordaens' atelier adorn the bedroom (design by Casa Josephine Studio)
Kitchen view (design by Casa Josephine Studio)
Bathroom. Stainless steel and a clear aircraft / ship look. Industrial meets chic (design by Casa Josephine Studio)
Influences from 1920s Art Decó for the dressing (design by Casa Josephine Studio)
Chrome, velvet and mirror for the dressing room (design by Casa Josephine Studio)
Living area, with tailored furniture pieces and a carefully curated collection of antiques (design by Casa Josephine Studio)