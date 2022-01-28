This is an apartment in Madrid that we designed for a young aeronautic engineer. She is a professional in her thirties who gave us almost total aesthetic freedom -as long as the result was modern.

Our project combines influences from the 1970s with touches of Art Deco, a warm color palette based on pale oranges and yellows, and a combination of chrome, stainless steel, mirror and silver for the choice of materials.

Our work was fully comprehensive, from the architectural restoration of the space (a darkish ground floor apartment on two floors) to the selection of decorative objects (a collection of religious items from the XVII and XVIII centuries).